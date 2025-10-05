Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $19.41 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,878 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.64.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $175.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

