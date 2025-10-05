Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

