Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.01 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.49 ($0.18), with a volume of 1205952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

Ebiquity Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Ebiquity had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ebiquity plc will post 2.9145078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ebiquity

Ebiquity Company Profile

In other news, insider Lara Izlan purchased 15,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 per share, with a total value of £2,100.14. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

