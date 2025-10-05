Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.71), with a volume of 2421049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.66).

Mkango Resources Stock Up 8.2%

The company has a market cap of £178.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6,708.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.61.

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

About Mkango Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.