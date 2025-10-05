Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.71), with a volume of 2421049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.66).
Mkango Resources Stock Up 8.2%
The company has a market cap of £178.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6,708.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.61.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mkango Resources
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.