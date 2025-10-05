Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$71.72 and last traded at C$70.14, with a volume of 602636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.78.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Up 2.4%

About Capital Power

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.