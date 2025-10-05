Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $437.15 and last traded at $433.71. 53,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 43,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.13.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 122.18%.The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 325,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 114,237.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
