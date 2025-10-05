PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 244019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PJX Resources Stock Down 10.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

