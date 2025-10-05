Accel Wealth Management Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0%

KMI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

