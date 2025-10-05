Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $103.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

