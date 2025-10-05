Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $188.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.