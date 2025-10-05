AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AltiGen Communications Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.62 on Friday. AltiGen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get AltiGen Communications alerts:

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.