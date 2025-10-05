AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AltiGen Communications Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.62 on Friday. AltiGen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.04.
AltiGen Communications Company Profile
