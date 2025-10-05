Sean Maduck Sells 20,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at $672,314.24. The trade was a 71.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,373,124.53.

On Thursday, July 17th, Sean Maduck sold 4,315 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $317,066.20.

On Friday, July 18th, Sean Maduck sold 473 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $34,737.12.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $88.15 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $117.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,345,000 after purchasing an additional 540,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,048,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.