Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Sells $2,634,219.22 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.15 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Stephens started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

