Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Sells $2,634,219.22 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Snowflake Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.15 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Stephens started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.