Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Insider Peter Egglestone Purchases 200,000 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGCGet Free Report) insider Peter Egglestone acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,600.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

