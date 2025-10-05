Joanna Massey Sells 10,000 Shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Massey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,437.11. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KULR opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.