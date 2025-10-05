Philippe Etienne Purchases 2,265 Shares of Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Etienne purchased 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.25 per share, with a total value of A$30,011.25.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.