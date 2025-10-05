Insider Selling: Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Director Sells $39,700.00 in Stock

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Bucchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 185,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,764.51. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Lightwave Logic stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.37 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.53.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 66.64% and a negative net margin of 22,321.05%.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lightwave Logic by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LWLG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

