EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 1,063 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $23,322.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 251,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,015.10. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.19 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in EverQuote by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EverQuote by 271.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

