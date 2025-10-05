Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Director Sells $25,500.00 in Stock

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Connelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,696.75. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of LWLG opened at $4.70 on Friday. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $608.37 million, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 22,321.05% and a negative return on equity of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LWLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also

