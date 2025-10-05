Milton Ault III Sells 20,686 Shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III sold 20,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $49,439.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,163 shares in the company, valued at $177,249.57. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.53 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alzamend Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALZN

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.