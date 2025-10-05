Insider Selling: MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $36,642.00 in Stock

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MKS Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $137.86 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $140.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.97.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. MKS’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MKS during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

