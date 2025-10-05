Insider Selling: Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Insider Sells $45,001.44 in Stock

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $45,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 399,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,112.96. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Ispire Technology stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 223.15% and a negative net margin of 30.78%.The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Ispire Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

