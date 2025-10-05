Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.3%

FCPT opened at $24.29 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

