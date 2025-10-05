1,632 Shares in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interparfums by 29.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. Interparfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.46 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Interparfums’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Report on IPAR

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.