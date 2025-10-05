ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

