3,815 Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 2,050.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudius Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,520,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Everus Construction Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

