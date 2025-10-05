Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,552,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 271,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Viper Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $39.01 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.