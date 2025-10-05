ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $270,000 in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $8,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $191.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.22. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

