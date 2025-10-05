Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.8%

AIG stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.