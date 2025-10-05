Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 14.0% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 44.8% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.70.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

