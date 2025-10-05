Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VOT stock opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $297.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

