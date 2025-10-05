FedEx Corporation $FDX Stake Lessened by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $238,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.7% in the second quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7%

FDX stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

