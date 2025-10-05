Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $88.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

