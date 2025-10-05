Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,040 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

