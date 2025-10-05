Head-To-Head Survey: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) vs. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $135.89 million 0.05 -$28.33 million ($13.29) -0.17 Brand Engagement Network $100,000.00 258.58 -$33.72 million ($0.86) -0.70

This table compares Boxlight and Brand Engagement Network”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boxlight has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network. Brand Engagement Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -24.70% N/A -24.80% Brand Engagement Network N/A -182.83% -79.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 1 2 1 0 2.00 Brand Engagement Network 1 0 0 0 1.00

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.45%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Summary

Boxlight beats Brand Engagement Network on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.