Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 953 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,298,572,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

