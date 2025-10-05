Insider Selling: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.51. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nutanix by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

