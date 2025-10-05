Pushkal Garg Sells 2,937 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,327,670.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,998.15. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 3rd, Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $1,364,372.56.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total value of $666,986.55.

On Monday, August 18th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,396 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $632,764.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $456.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.35. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.