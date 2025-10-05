Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,477.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 127,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 42,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $673,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 845,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,056. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 126,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $2,098,961.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,796,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,782,720.32. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,196 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,135. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.1%

SOUN stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.60. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

