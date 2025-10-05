Head-To-Head Contrast: Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) & American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Derwent London has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Derwent London’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -166.56% -87.51% -12.47% Derwent London N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Derwent London shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Derwent London”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.42 -$140.59 million ($35.90) -0.27 Derwent London $353.86 million 7.27 $148.11 million N/A N/A

Derwent London has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Strategic Investment and Derwent London, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Derwent London 1 0 1 1 2.67

Summary

Derwent London beats American Strategic Investment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties – taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design. Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing. As part of our commitment to lead the industry in mitigating climate change, Derwent London has committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030, publishing its pathway to achieving this goal in July 2020. In 2019 the Group became the first UK REIT to sign a Revolving Credit Facility with a 'green' tranche. At the same time, we also launched our Green Finance Framework and signed the Better Buildings Partnership's climate change commitment. The Group is a member of the 'RE100' which recognises Derwent London as an influential company, committed to 100% renewable power by purchasing renewable energy, a key step in becoming a net zero carbon business. Derwent London is one of the property companies worldwide to have science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Landmark buildings in our 5.4 million sq ft portfolio include 1 Soho Place W1, 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1. In January 2022 we were proud to announce that we had achieved the National Equality Standard – the UK's highest benchmark for equality, diversity and inclusion. In May 2023 we were recognised on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work List 2023 within the medium-sized organisation category and in the following month we won two OAS awards – West End New Build for Soho Place W1 and Developer of the Year whilst we were also highly commended for The Featherstone Building in the City New Build category. In October 2023, White Collar Factory EC1 won the BCO's Test of Time 2023 award, Soho Place W1 won the British Construction Industry Awards' Best Commercial Property Project of the Year and Derwent London was awarded the EG Employer Award. In March 2023 we placed in the top three of the Property Sector in Management Today's Britain's Most Admired Companies awards 2022. In October 2022, 80 Charlotte Street won the BCO's Best National Commercial Workplace award 2022. In 2013 the Company launched a voluntary Community Fund which has to date supported over 160 community projects in the West End and the Tech Belt. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London, W1S 2ER.

