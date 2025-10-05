Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 24,983 shares.The stock last traded at $51.50 and had previously closed at $51.33.
Central Securities Trading Up 1.3%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
