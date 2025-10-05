Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,689,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 20,664,578 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Ondas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.