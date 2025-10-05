Critical Contrast: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) versus ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.3% of Cambium Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Cambium Networks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $729.08 million 0.32 -$26.43 million ($3.37) -4.51 Cambium Networks $220.20 million 0.11 -$77.42 million ($3.03) -0.30

ATN International has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambium Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -6.26% -0.61% -0.21% Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ATN International and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 2 0 1 0 1.67 Cambium Networks 1 0 1 0 2.00

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.05%. Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.82%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than ATN International.

Volatility and Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats ATN International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management. It also offers cnMatrix Ethernet enterprise switching solutions; cnMaestro and cnMaestro X network management platform that provide users with an integrated, intelligent, and easy to use tool for end-to-end network management; network planning tools, such as cnHeat, a network planning subscription service that provides a heat map coverage model display of locations for FWB connectivity; LINKPlanner that allows users to visualize and analyze hypothetical network deployment scenarios to evaluate performance and reliability; and cnArcher, a smartphone app that accelerates installation and deployment of fixed wireless products by field technicians. The company's products are used in broadband access, wireless backhaul, Internet of Things, public safety, national security, and defense communications networks, and Wi-Fi access applications. It serves public or private network operators; broadband internet service providers; mobile network operators; mid-market enterprises, such as education, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and retail; state and local government; energy, mining, rail operator and utility industries; and military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

