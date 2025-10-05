Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 2,906,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,733,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 8.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,117,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 735,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 232.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 636,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 444,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

