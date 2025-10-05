Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 109,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 434,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

LXU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $647.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 394,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lsb Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 21,016.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lsb Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

