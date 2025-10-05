DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,531,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 3,010,469 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

DeFi Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $748.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 43.38% and a return on equity of 137.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEFT. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

