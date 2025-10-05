iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 286,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 154,229 shares.The stock last traded at $112.67 and had previously closed at $111.31.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

