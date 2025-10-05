Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $26.46. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 7,169 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Boerse Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

