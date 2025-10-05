Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.33, but opened at $40.30. Air Liquide shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 14,803 shares changing hands.

Air Liquide Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61.

Get Air Liquide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 5,687.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.