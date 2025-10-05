Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.99. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a yield of 462.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

